Elderly mother disputes welfare assistance claims

An elderly woman living at a bus stop in Nakasi has disputed claims by the Ministry of Social Protection that she and her son have received support from welfare authorities.

The Ministry recently clarified that the pair are known to welfare officials and have received assistance on several occasions following public concern raised through social media posts and media reports about their living conditions.

Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca said the mother and son had previously been accommodated through HART housing and St Vincent Home with assistance from the Ministry but later returned to the streets.

However, Kamlesh Lata, who is in her late 60s, says she and her son were evicted from the Makoi HART facility last October due to behavioral issues involving her son.

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Lata says they later moved to Kubukawa in Nakasi but eventually found themselves homeless after rental costs became too expensive to manage on their social welfare allowance.

She claims her son suffers from mental health issues and has previously been jailed.

“Police never did anything to him; police took him 6 months to stay in jail, and when he came out again, he’s a Saint Giles problem; tell them to put him in the Saint Giles and me and daughter can stay somewhere.”

Lata also refuted statements that welfare officers had recently visited them and says her son has become violent towards family members.

“Every time he (son) was angry with us because he wanted to eat the good food and when we cook anything, he doesn’t like it; that’s why he punched us.”

Her daughter, Archana Lata, has stepped in to help care for her mother while working as a live-in worker earning $60 a week.

However, she says her work commitments limit the time she can spend with her mother.

“Today’s my day off, so I just come and give my mum a bath and I’m just gonna take her to the market in Nakasi over here and maybe spend time with her and maybe at 3 pm I go back again to work.”

Lata is now appealing for public assistance and says she is willing to move in with her daughter for safety. She is also calling on the Ministry to facilitate psychiatric care for her son.