Cigarette butts could spark fires

[File Photo]

Dry weather conditions are increasing the risk of fast-spreading fires with the National Fire Authority warning that even a small spark could trigger a major fire.

Speaking on the challenges of firefighting during the dry season, NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the authority relies heavily on fire hydrants to fight fires, as its stations do not have large water storage facilities.

Sowane says standard fire trucks carry between 2,000 and 3,000 litres of water, while larger tankers can hold up to 20,000 litres.

The NFA is urging the public to take greater care with firecrackers, open flames and cigarette butts.

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“For the National Fire Authority we depend very much on the fire hydrants, that is our only water source to assist us in terms of fighting fires.”

Sowane says the absence of large storage tanks at fire stations makes water availability critical during major fires.

“We don’t have any big storage tanks in our fire stations because our fire trucks are the only storage that we use; any small source of heat that is introduced can cause fires and can escalate to become very big fires.”

The NFA is also appealing to motorists not to throw cigarette butts from moving vehicles, warning that one discarded cigarette could be enough to start a fire.