'It is a cappuccino. It can't be $10,' says Harry Styles

Source: Reuters
Singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, thought prices for coffee in the city were some of the spookiest things he saw around Halloween.
“It is a cappuccino. It can’t be $10, it can’t be,” he said during one of his last concerts, according to videos posted by fans on social media.
Some fans, in comments after the video, thought it was amusing that such a wealthy and successful personality would complain about such an ordinary thing as the price for a cup of coffee.
“Harry is right… $10 for a cappuccino plus at least a 20% tip?,” said one fan. “Are you for real?”
Others, meanwhile, criticized ticket prices for his concerts.
Coffee has suffered a series of cost shocks in recent years including climate-related production shortfalls in major producers and the imposition of US tariffs, which were later removed.
The price of a pound of ground roast coffee in US cities averaged $9.33 in September, according to the latest inflation reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.