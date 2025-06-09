Source: Reuters

Singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, ​thought prices for coffee in the city were some ‌of the spookiest things he saw around Halloween.

“It is a cappuccino. It can’t be $10, it can’t be,” he said during one of his last concerts, ​according to videos posted by fans on social media.

Some fans, in comments after ​the video, thought it was amusing that such a wealthy and successful personality would complain about such an ordinary thing as the price for a ​cup of coffee.

“Harry is right… $10 for a cappuccino plus at ​least a 20% tip?,” said one fan. “Are you for real?”

Others, meanwhile, criticized ticket ‌prices ⁠for his concerts.

Coffee has suffered a series of cost shocks in recent years including climate-related production shortfalls in major producers and the imposition of US tariffs, which were later removed.

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The price of a ​pound of ground ​roast coffee ⁠in US cities averaged $9.33 in September, according to the latest inflation reading from the Bureau of Labor ​Statistics.