DPM works to bridge coalition rift

[Photo: File]

The Coalition Government is divided over proposed Constitution amendments, with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica admitting not all partners share the same position.

Kamikamica says he is continuing outreach to coalition partners to secure a common position before Parliament considers Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32.

“A coalition is just like a marriage. You don’t agree on everything. So sometimes you disagree. But the main thing is that the dialogue continues to be open.”

Kamikamica revealed that private discussions are ongoing, while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is engaging Opposition members to build broader support.

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Defending the draft, Kamikamica maintained the proposed changes stem from a detailed review of the Constitutional Review Commission’s recommendations, with Cabinet retaining around 75 percent of its proposals.

However, this figure remains contested, with the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue finding that only 45 per cent were fully reflected.

Addressing key concerns, Kamikamica defended retaining the existing Constitutional Offices Commission structure and opting not to constitutionally entrench local government elections, arguing current laws are sufficient.

He also acknowledged debate around contentious issues like immunity, which he believes has been widely misunderstood.

The parliamentary special committee is expected to table its report on November 30, setting the stage for a final vote on December 4.