Historic World Cup run ends for Bulikula

[Source: RLWC/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bulikula’s fairytale Rugby League World Cup campaign has come to an end after a spirited 30-14 semi-final defeat to the Australian Jillaroos.

Fiji made a dream start, with Luisa Yaranamua opening the scoring through a penalty in the 12th minute before crossing for a try four minutes later and converting her own effort to give the Bulikula an early 8-0 lead.

The Jillaroos hit back through tries to Abbi Church and Tamika Upton to level the scores at 8-all at halftime.

Australia took control after the break, with Church completing a hat-trick and Jaime Chapman also crossing as the defending champions opened up a commanding lead.

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The Bulikula continued to fight and were rewarded when Maria Paseka scored in the 62nd minute to keep Fiji in the contest.

However, another try to Church sealed the result for Australia, ending Fiji’s hopes of a place in the World Cup final.

Despite the loss, the Bulikula can hold their heads high after reaching the semi-finals in their first-ever Rugby League World Cup appearance, a historic achievement for women’s rugby league in Fiji.