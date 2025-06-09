Methodist Church Calls for Unity

The Methodist Church in Fiji has raised concerns about the Diwali incident involving some iTaukei youths who allegedly disturbed the Indo-Fijian community during the festival of lights.

President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou, says that Diwali is a festival of light, in which the Hindu community believes it is a light that will enlighten their mind and hearts.

He says that it is unfortunate that the members of the Hindu community were disrespected during their religious celebrations.

“Fiji is our home for us all, whether indigenous or other races from other countries”.

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Turagavou adds that there have been similar ongoing incidents in the past amongst some youths from other communities; he advises the public to respect the Hindu community and spread love and peace amongst themselves and their neighbors.

“I’m encouraging all citizens of this country, especially the indigenous community, to love your neighbor as you love yourself”.

He stresses that Diwali is a Hindu festival and advises members of the public who belong to other communities and denominations to respect their wishes and not intimidate further.

Turagavou says that Fiji is a multiracial country where communities of different backgrounds contribute to helping shape the nation; hence, it is rightfully a place where these communities call home and should be treated with respect.