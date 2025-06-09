Changes for Flying Fijians, Bituniyata debut

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach, Jake White, has made 10 changes to his starting 15 to play Ireland on Sunday in the Nations Championship.

Peni Ravai starts ahead of Eroni Mawi, and Joseva Tamani pairs with Isoa Nasilasila at locks. Mesake Vocevoce has been moved to blindside flanker, combining with Lekima Tagitagivalu and Peceli Yato at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola are the starting halves, with a new-look midfield of Josua Tuisova and Setareki Bituniyata.

Former 7s rep, Bituniyata, who is the French Pro D2 Player of the Year, will make his debut for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Ponipate Loganimasi will be at fullback.

Tevita Ikanivere, Vocevoce, Nasilasila, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada retain their places in the starting lineup.

The reserves are Zuriel Togiatama, Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz and Iosefo Masi.

Fiji plays Ireland at 8:10am on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports ONLY on the Walesi set-top box.