Kamikamica defends Australia deals

[Photo: FILE]

Two major agreements with Australia have won the government’s backing despite parliamentary concerns over their implications for national sovereignty and security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica states the country should not allow concerns surrounding the agreements to overshadow the opportunities they offer, maintaining that outstanding issues can be addressed through continued discussions with Canberra.

His position comes after Parliament approved the Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance, also known as the Veitacini Treaty, last week, despite the Standing

Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence recommending that ratification be deferred.

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“From my perspective, you know, Australia is one of our, it’s definitely one of our closest friends of Fiji. And, you know, there’s a tremendous opportunity to do some of the things that we want to do through the treaty.”

At the centre of the disagreement is how much responsibility and commitment the country is prepared to take on in exchange for closer cooperation with Australia.

The Vuvale Union provides a broad framework for political, economic and development cooperation, including a proposed 10-year program covering infrastructure, health, economic development and security.

The Veitacini Treaty goes further into defence and security, establishing mutual defence commitments and addressing foreign military presence, intelligence sharing and visiting forces arrangements.

These provisions have raised questions about how future security decisions could affect the country’s independence, particularly where military cooperation and obligations to another nation are concerned.

The parliamentary committee also questioned safeguards for critical infrastructure and sovereign data, the financial commitments attached to the Vuvale Union and the potential impact on relationships with other development partners.

It further highlighted limited public consultation and unanswered questions submitted to the Office of the Solicitor-General.

But Kamikamica believes the relationship with Australia presents opportunities that are too important to overlook.

He points to the potential for stronger security cooperation, particularly in tackling drug trafficking, as well as assistance with infrastructure and economic development.

More significantly, he said he was prepared to proceed with the agreements in their current form rather than insist that every concern be resolved before approval.

“Certainly from my perspective, I’m happy to sign off on the agreement as is. And then continue to have discussions with our friends in Australia if there’s any things that are of particular concern.”

The Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance, also known as the Veitacini Treaty, were approved by Parliament last week, with 27 MPs voting in favour, seven against and one abstaining. Eighteen MPs did not vote.