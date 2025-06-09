Jordan Firstman brings a softer side to screen in directorial debut 'Club Kid'

Source: Reuters
Actor and filmmaker Jordan Firstman wanted his directorial debut, “Club Kid”, to reveal a side of himself audiences had not seen before.
“In my real life, I’m very sensitive. I’m very emotional,” he told Reuters. “I wanted to wear my heart on my sleeve and make a movie that reflected that.”
In “Club Kid”, Firstman stars as Peter, an underground club promoter whose life is transformed by the discovery he has a 10-year-old son, Arlo, who needs to be looked after.
The film, which also stars supermodel-turned-actor Cara Delevingne and Mexican actor Diego Calva, follows Peter, a character kind but flawed and burdened by low self-esteem, as he learns to care for others.
Firstman rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic with a series of satirical impression videos. He later played a brash social media influencer in “Rotting in the Sun”, and an irritable celebrity stylist in “I Love LA”.
Peter offered a contrast to some of those previous roles.
“I had played sometimes just harder characters with more of a shell up,” Firstman said, adding that he considered himself “a pretty caring person” in real life.