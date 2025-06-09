Jordan Firstman brings a softer side to screen in directorial debut 'Club Kid'

Source: Reuters

Actor and filmmaker Jordan Firstman wanted his directorial debut, “Club Kid”, to reveal a side of himself audiences had not seen before.

“In my ​real life, I’m very sensitive. I’m very emotional,” he told Reuters. “I ‌wanted to wear my heart on my sleeve and make a movie that reflected that.”

In “Club Kid”, Firstman stars as Peter, an underground club promoter whose life is transformed by the discovery ​he has a 10-year-old son, Arlo, who needs to be looked after.

The ​film, which also stars supermodel-turned-actor Cara Delevingne and Mexican actor Diego ⁠Calva, follows Peter, a character kind but flawed and burdened by low self-esteem, ​as he learns to care for others.

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Firstman rose to prominence during the COVID-19 ​pandemic with a series of satirical impression videos. He later played a brash social media influencer in “Rotting in the Sun”, and an irritable celebrity stylist in “I Love LA”.

Peter offered a contrast to ​some of those previous roles.

“I had played sometimes just harder characters with more ​of a shell up,” Firstman said, adding that he considered himself “a pretty caring person” in ‌real life.