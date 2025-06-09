El Niño emergency assessment underway

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An assessment is underway to determine whether current El Niño conditions warrant the declaration of a national emergency, according to Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Tuisawau says the criteria for declaring a national emergency are outlined under the National Disaster Risk Management framework and include factors such as water scarcity, the condition of crops and the impact on affected communities.

The Minister says the assessment is being led by the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO), which is responsible for coordinating the national response.

He notes that agencies including the Ministry of Public Works, the Water Authority of Fiji and Government Shipping Services are working within the NDRMO structure to address the impacts of the ongoing drought.

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Tuisawau says all government efforts are being coordinated through the disaster management framework, with the NDRMO responsible for providing updates on any decisions regarding a national emergency declaration.

Government agencies continue to monitor conditions as El Niño-related drought impacts intensify across parts of the country.