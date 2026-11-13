Italian schools defy new wave of bomb threats to remain open

Source: Reuters
Rescue teams worked through torrential rain on Thursday and found no more victims in the rubble of a New York City apartment building collapse that killed at least eight people and prompted Mayor Zohran Mamdani to order an investigation into dozens of linked construction sites.
A day after Wednesday’s late-afternoon collapse in the city’s Brooklyn borough, Mamdani said the city would examine five companies associated with a construction site adjacent to the collapse and 100 more sites connected with those entities.
The construction site was undergoing excavation work that started earlier this year, historical satellite imagery showed.
An official notice filed by a construction company in September informed authorities that the earthwork included “rock blasting,” official records showed.
Six people were found dead in the wreckage and two others died later from their injuries, city officials told reporters at the scene of the collapse. Two of those killed were children. The six adults killed included two construction workers.
Those injured in the collapse and its aftermath stood at 18, including four of the firefighters who led the rescue effort, officials said.