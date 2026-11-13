Italian schools defy new wave of bomb threats to remain open

Source: Reuters

Rescue teams worked through torrential rain on Thursday and ​found no more victims in the rubble of a New York City apartment building collapse that killed ‌at least eight people and prompted Mayor Zohran Mamdani to order an investigation into dozens of linked construction sites.

A day after Wednesday’s late-afternoon collapse in the city’s Brooklyn borough, Mamdani said the city would examine five companies associated with a construction site adjacent to the collapse and ​100 more sites connected with those entities.

The construction site was undergoing excavation work that started earlier this year, ​historical satellite imagery showed.

An official notice filed by a construction company in September informed authorities ⁠that the earthwork included “rock blasting,” official records showed.

Six people were found dead in the wreckage and two others died later ​from their injuries, city officials told reporters at the scene of the collapse. Two of those killed were children. The ​six adults killed included two construction workers.

Those injured in the collapse and its aftermath stood at 18, including four of the firefighters who led the rescue effort, officials said.