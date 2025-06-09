Ratu Sukuna Bowl takes aim at drug-free Fiji

[Source: supplied]

The fight against illicit drugs will take centre stage during this year’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, with organisers using one of Fiji’s biggest annual events to promote the message of a Drug-Free Fiji.

Speaking at the official launch of the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl at Albert Park, Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua commended the joint RFMF and Fiji Police Force committee for adopting “Drug-Free Fiji” as the theme of this year’s competition.

Tikoduadua said the campaign comes at a critical time, with illicit drugs continuing to impact families, communities and young people across the country.

“The Ratu Sukuna Bowl is more than simply a sporting event. It’s a moment to consider the kind of future Fijians want for their communities and especially for their children.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister stressed that addressing the drug problem requires a collective effort from families, communities, schools and national institutions, adding that every Fijian has a role to play in safeguarding the nation’s future.

The launch featured a march through Suva City from the Flea Market to Albert Park, accompanied by performances from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band and the Fiji Police Force Band.

As part of the wider campaign, teams from the RFMF and Fiji Police Force will conduct school visits and community awareness programmes in Nadi, Lautoka and Labasa later this month, taking anti-drug messages directly to students and members of the public.

Government agencies are also expected to participate in the awareness drive as Fiji continues efforts to tackle illicit drug use and promote safer communities.