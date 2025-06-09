Radrodro urges community support for children’s education

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents, teachers and communities to work together to support children’s education and protect them from drugs and other social challenges.

Speaking during a visit to Naboro Junior Secondary School and its new school site, Radrodro said education remains one of the strongest ways to break the cycle of poverty and create better opportunities for children.

He met with teachers, parents and members of surrounding communities following an invitation from school management.

Radrodro highlighted Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and quality education for all.

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He stressed that raising and guiding children is a shared responsibility, reminding those present that it takes a village to raise a child.

The Minister also raised concerns about drugs and other social challenges affecting young people, calling for a coordinated effort to guide, protect and support them.

He encouraged the community to take an active role in ensuring every child has the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.