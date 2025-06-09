South Korean TV drama industry seeks $746 million

Source: Reuters

Twelve South Korean industry groups warned on Wednesday that the country’s television drama production base was at risk and called on the government to set up a 1 trillion won ($746 million) ​investment fund to support production of Korean dramas, known as K-dramas.

K-dramas have been hugely popular ​globally, but the number produced has fallen from 141 titles in 2022 to ⁠about 115 in 2025, according to research by Korea IR Service.

Three domestic broadcast networks cut ​drama output from 91 titles in 2012 to 32 in 2023, and some channels have ​stopped airing weekday dramas altogether, the groups said.

Such an environment makes it difficult for “a new writer’s second work, a supporting actor’s first lead role and an assistant crew member’s directing debut”, said Song Byeong-joon, ​chairman of the Korea Drama Production Association.

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The groups, which represent industry workers including TV drama ​producers, directors, writers, actors, cinematographers and crew, attributed the decline in long-form drama production to rising production costs, ‌which ⁠they linked to competition with global streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and broadcasters’ reduced capacity to invest.