Schools urged to secure water supplies

[file/photo]

Schools have been urged to secure adequate water supplies as Year 12 students begin their external examinations amid ongoing dry weather and water shortages across parts of the country.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry is concerned about the impact of El Niño, particularly in the Western and Northern divisions, where prolonged dry conditions have affected water supplies.

Radrodro has directed all Heads of Schools and education officers to ensure water tanks at examination centres are filled, regularly monitored and replenished when necessary.

Schools experiencing shortages have been told to work with the Water Authority of Fiji to arrange water carting and ensure students have access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

For schools without permanent water storage, alternative arrangements such as temporary tanks, water containers and scheduled water deliveries must be put in place.

The Minister says no student should be disadvantaged or prevented from sitting their examinations because of a lack of water.

The Ministry is also working with the Water Authority of Fiji, the National Disaster Management Office and other stakeholders to monitor water supplies and provide assistance where needed.

The 2026 Year 12 External Examinations began today and will run until November 23.