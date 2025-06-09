'Specmagic' returns for Coral Coast 7s

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Former Springboks 7s star, Rosco Specman, will return for his third McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s next year.

He’ll join fellow Blitzboks legends Branco Du Preez and Justin Geduld in McDonald’s Mike Friday star-studded international invitational team.

Having been inducted into the prestigious Rugbytown Walk of Fame in 2026, the charismatic South African returns not simply as a celebrated rugby legend, but as a player determined to help Friday’s international outfit finally capture the coveted Coral Coast crown.

Specman, Geduld and Du Preez formed part of South Africa’s celebrated Blitzboks era, thrilling international audiences with their extraordinary pace, creativity, precision and attacking brilliance.

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Now, rugby fans in Fiji will have the opportunity to witness these three outstanding South African talents combining once again, this time wearing the colours of the Mike Friday Select 7s.

The South African trio will join an increasingly impressive collection of international talent which includes French 7s maestro Terry Bouhraoua and Australian powerhouse Pama Fou.

The 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka from the 14th to 16th of January.