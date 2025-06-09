Ra to host second Farebrother Challenge

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the second INKK Farebrother Trophy Challenge will be held at Narauyaba Sports Ground in Ra this weekend.

FRU acting chief operations officer Talemo Waqa says the decision was made following a careful assessment of sporting venues around the country, with the union opting to allow the current trophy holders to host the next challenge.

Ra made history last weekend after defeating Naitasiri 32-27 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to claim the prestigious trophy.

Waqa says preparations will now begin to ensure the venue is ready for Saturday’s showdown.

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He is also urging rugby fans and spectators to turn out in numbers and get behind their respective teams as Ra prepares to defend its title on home soil.

“This is going to be a very exciting one and we look forward to this weekend. First of all we have to make sure the venue is ready by game day, that means fixing the washrooms, bathrooms and changing rooms for each teams.”

The Skipper Cup champions will take on Ra in the second challenge this Saturday.