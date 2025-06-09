Party calls for new constitution

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Liberation of Fiji Party is calling for Fiji to consider a completely new Constitution instead of amending the 2013 document, saying questions about its origins and legitimacy must first be answered.

Party General Secretary Manuel Malani says the party strongly opposes the current Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 of 2026 process.

Malani says the public deserves to know who drafted the 2013 Constitution and is calling for an independent investigation into its origins.

The party says there should be no referendum or further constitutional review until these concerns are addressed.

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“Constitution belongs to the people of Fiji. It does not belong to any individual, a political party, an Attorney-General, or a former government. We therefore demand that the authorship and legal origins of the 2013 Constitution be independently investigated and publicly disclosed. Until these fundamental questions are answered, the Liberation of

Fiji Party cannot endorse another constitutional review, referendum, or amendment exercise.”

Special Parliamentary Committee member Alvick Maharaj sought clarification on whether the party intends to continue following the 2013 Constitution while calling for a completely new one.

“What I’m saying is your submission has been about changing the 2013 Constitution entirely. You don’t want an amendment. But in doing so, you are also opposing the process that is actually happening at the moment in trying to amend the 2013 Constitution. So are you suggesting that you still want to follow the 2013 Constitution moving forward because you are opposing this particular process at the moment?”

In response, Party Leader Veronica Malani says the party opposes further amendments to the 2013 Constitution and wants the next election to proceed so a new government can be formed.

The party maintains that questions surrounding the legitimacy and origins of the 2013 document must be resolved before any constitutional changes are made.