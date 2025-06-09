Commissioner defends investigation process

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the Force will continue to follow established investigative processes despite growing public concerns over its integrity.

Responding to questions about public trust following the investigation into the death of PC Peni Racagi, Tudravu stated thats investigations must be based on evidence that can be presented in court.

He addsthat Police are not the only authority involved in determining whether charges should be laid.

Tudravu says that serious cases are referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which provides legal advice on whether to lay charges or gather further evidence.

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While acknowledging public frustration, he maintained that the investigative process and the justice system must be allowed to take their course.

“It goes back to trusting the process and system. I think people are making fun of me saying that. We need to understand that this process and system already exists regarding investigations.”

The Commissioner is urging the public to have confidence in the system and continue reporting offences.