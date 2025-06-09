Bulikula changing perceptions of women in sport, says Wesele

[Source: supplied]

Fiji Bulikula’s historic Rugby League World Cup campaign is helping break down outdated stereotypes about women in sport, according to head coach Jone Wesele.

Following Fiji’s run to the semi-finals in its first-ever Women’s Rugby League World Cup appearance, Wesele said female athletes have often faced negative comments and limited expectations, but the Bulikula’s achievements have helped change that narrative.

“I vividly remember back at home when they play, they get comments like, ‘you’re only good for dishwashing’ or ‘you’re only good for caring for kids’ and all those kinds of comments.”

However, Wesele believes the team’s performances on the world stage have shown young girls that they can aspire to much more.

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“Time has changed and what these girls have done today will truly inspire our next generation of girls and women who are going to want to represent Fiji because of their performances.”

The coach said watching the Bulikula compete against the world’s best has demonstrated the growing opportunities available to women through sport.

“To watch these girls play is so mesmerising, knowing that our daughters, not just here in Fiji but all around the world, will be gearing up to represent Fiji, and that’s the whole purpose.”

Wesele also called for continued support and investment in women’s sport, saying greater exposure and recognition will help create more opportunities for future generations.

Despite their semi-final defeat to Australia, the Bulikula’s World Cup campaign has been widely hailed as a breakthrough moment for women’s rugby league in Fiji and a source of inspiration for aspiring female athletes across the country.