Crest Fiji A set for PacificAus Netball Challenge

[Source: File]

Crest Fiji A will have the opportunity to test itself against some of the Pacific’s top emerging netball nations when it competes in the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge in Brisbane, Australia, from November 23 to 28.

The tournament has been designed to provide valuable international exposure for locally based players, giving them a platform to showcase their talent while gaining experience against quality regional opposition.

Fiji will open its campaign against Papua New Guinea on November 23 before facing Samoa the following day and the Cook Islands on November 25.

The side will then take on Tonga on November 26 before receiving a bye in the final round-robin fixture on November 27.

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The top two teams at the end of pool play will contest the final on November 28, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will meet in the playoff for third place.

Alongside Fiji, the inaugural tournament will feature Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

The competition is expected to play a key role in the development of Fiji’s next generation of netball talent as players continue their push for higher honours within the national programme.