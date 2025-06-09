Emergency water shipped to islands

[File Photo]

Emergency water supplies have been delivered to Druadrua and Macuata-i-Wai Islands as prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño continue to affect water availability in maritime communities.

The MLC Vatulawa completed the water-carting operation, providing much-needed supplies to residents facing water shortages.

The operation was coordinated by the Divisional Commissioner Northern Office under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management.

It involved the Ministry of Public Works, the Fiji Meteorological Service and the Water Authority of Fiji, which worked together to deliver assistance to the affected communities.

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The Ministry says it will continue working with relevant agencies to monitor water shortages and coordinate assistance, particularly in rural and maritime areas.

While emergency supplies are being delivered, households are being urged to conserve water, use available supplies carefully and maintain safe water storage.

The Ministry warns that El Niño is already affecting communities, with prolonged dry conditions making water conservation increasingly important.