Meghan joins Harry in Brussels in first public appearance since father's arrest

source: BBC

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first public appearance since her father was charged with possession of child sex abuse material.

Meghan joined her husband Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech calling for greater protection for children online.

Harry gave the keynote address alone after Meghan reportedly withdrew from speaking alongside him because she did not feel emotionally strong enough.

The duchess was seen holding her husband’s hand tightly as they arrived at the Paul-Henri Spaak building. She did not respond to questions from reporters about how she was feeling.

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During his speech, Harry said he and his wife stood alongside parents who had lost children to online harm.

“I’m not here as an expert or a politician. I’m here as a father. My wife, a mother,” he told the European Parliament.

The duke stressed the importance of preventing online harm and said children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are”, including in classrooms and playgrounds.

He did not reference Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who appeared in court in Florida on Friday charged with possession of child sex abuse images.

Markle, who is currently under home detention and subject to electronic monitoring, has previously denied the allegations.

Meghan has been estranged from her father for several years. He did not attend her wedding in Windsor in 2018 citing “ill health” at the time.

When reports emerged about Thomas Markle last month, including allegations he possessed child sex abuse images, Meghan released a statement saying she was “deeply distressed at the news” and hoped that “justice will be fully served”.