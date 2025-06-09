Army determined to dethrone Police basketball

Army is determined to make its mark when basketball returns to the Sukuna Bowl after a 15-year absence, with a strong message for defending champions Police.

Assistant Planning Officer at Land Force Operations and Army Basketball Manager, Marika Naupoto, says the team is leaving no stone unturned as it prepares to challenge Police for the title.

Naupoto says Army has been putting in the hard yards and is confident its preparation will translate into a strong performance on the court.

“To the Fiji Police, on behalf of the warriors from Delainabua, watch out. We’ve been training hard and putting in the effort, and on the day, we’ll show what we’ve been working towards. We’ll definitely give you a good fight and a run for your money.”

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Army will also be counting on strong support from its members, with both the men’s and women’s teams set to feature in the competition.

Naupoto is urging Army supporters to turn out in numbers next Thursday and get behind the teams as they look to dethrone Police.

The challenge has been laid, and Army is ready to bring the fight to the court.

They will meet at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.