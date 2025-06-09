Child treated after alleged needle-stick injury

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a school-aged child was treated at CWM Hospital last week following an alleged deliberate needle-stick injury in Suva.

The child was initially seen at a health centre before being referred to CWM Hospital on the same day.

The Ministry says the child was assessed, treated and started on post-exposure prophylaxis medication as a precaution against possible HIV exposure.

The child has since been discharged and is receiving follow-up care at home.

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The matter has been reported to Police, with the Ministry declining to comment on the alleged circumstances surrounding the incident as investigations continue.

It says there is no information on where the needle came from or whether it carried an infection.

The Ministry stresses that starting PEP does not mean the child has contracted HIV, but is standard medical care following possible exposure.

They are also urging the public not to speculate about the incident or share information that could identify the child, their family, school, or community.