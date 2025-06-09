19 sexual offence counts filed in High Court

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed seven indictments with a total of 19 counts of sexual offences in the High Court last month.

There were 15 counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

There were seven accused persons charged with 19 counts of sexual offences.

There were nine victims of whom four victims were under the age of 18 years.

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There were two incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 65-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape of his 12-year-old and 6-year-old granddaughters.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 22-year-old de facto partner.

A 26-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of a 14-year-old girl from his village.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with one count of rape of his 18-year-old colleague.

There was one incident where a 54-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

The accused was the victim’s family friend and was residing at the victim’s home when he allegedly committed the offences.