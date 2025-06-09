Google acquires Wyoming data center site

The Google logo is displayed during a press conference in Berlin, Germany. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Google has acquired Crusoe’s data center site in southeast Wyoming, the AI ​infrastructure developer said on Friday, a ‌day after the Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab unit announced a $17-billion investment in the project.

Google ​announced the investment on Thursday to build its ​first data center in Wyoming, expanding its AI ⁠infrastructure despite growing political opposition to such projects ​in parts of the US.

Crusoe said it ​has completed its involvement in the project’s pre-development phase, which included site selection, government approvals and ​power strategy.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

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The campus ​was initially developed by Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy.

Google ‌on ⁠Thursday said it would build the facility in partnership with Tallgrass Energy, as well as Black Hills Energy, American Electric ​Power (AEP.O), opens new tab and ​Related ⁠Digital.

Crusoe Chief Executive Chase Lochmiller said the company has more ​than 6 gigawatts of contracted capacity ​and ⁠over 40 gigawatts in its development pipeline.

Crusoe added that it is developing another ⁠Google ​data center campus in ​Armstrong, which it announced earlier this year.