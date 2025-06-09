Number eight Vuli moves to inside center

Four players who started the Skipper Cup final for Nadroga two weeks ago retain their spots fot this weekend’s Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge with champs, Ra.

Sefanaia Vuli who played at number eight in the Skipper final has been moved to inside center.

The Stallions have made six changes to the forwards and five in the backline.

Vuli, prop Leveni Tokamato, lock Alipate Toma and fullback Sefanaia Tokaduadua were in the starting 15 against Naitasiri.

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Flanker, Mosese Tawake, has been named captain in place of Manueli Ratuniyarawa.

Josua Bola, Apenisa Lanivia, Timoci Nakalevu, Jonacani Vucago and Manasa Delavasa completes the Nadroga forwards.

Suliano Degei and Maika Waqavanua are the new halves combination while Vuli and Joeli Ratusala combine in the midfield.

The new wingers are Sakenasa Henivomo and Kelemedi Lagi.

The two teams meet at Narauyaba Park in Ra on Saturday at 3pm.

Local viewers can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas fans.