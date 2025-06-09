El Niño set to drive up vegetable prices

[Photo: File]

Vegetable prices are expected to skyrocket in the coming months as prolonged dry spells brought on by El Niño affect farmers and agricultural production nationwide.

Speaking at the launch of the El Niño Response Initiatives yesterday, Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the effects of the dry conditions will not be immediate, but are expected to become more evident over the coming weeks.

He warns that the impact could extend beyond local food production to affect agricultural imports and exports, urging the public to prepare for potential supply disruptions.

“Everything will be affected, not only exports, but imports as well. This is a global phenomenon; we should be telling our consumers the cost could increase. So we need to start preparing ourselves, all these things will start getting expensive and it will be tough.”

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Six targeted response initiatives were launched to help farmers and vulnerable communities cope with the dry conditions.

Tunabuna is encouraging affected farmers and communities to submit Expressions of Interest to the Ministry for assistance.