Labasa marks Remembrance Day with call for peace

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The sacrifices of servicemen and women who gave their lives for today’s freedom must never be forgotten.

That was the message from Anglican Church Priest Orisi Vuki in Vanua Levu during this morning’s Remembrance Day commemorations at the RFMF Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa.

Addressing serving and retired military personnel, families, and guests, Vuki reminded those gathered that Remembrance Day is about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and renewing a commitment to peace, not glorifying war.

Using the red poppy as a symbol of remembrance, he explained that its red petals represent sacrificial love, the black center reflects the darkness of war, and the green leaf symbolizes new life, hope, and renewal.

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Vuki also acknowledged retired servicemen and women and their families, saying their contributions must never be overlooked.

He is urging everyone to reflect on human conflict and work toward lasting peace.