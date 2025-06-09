Alternative transport routes eyed for Suva

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Government is exploring alternative road connections across greater Suva to reduce reliance on a single transport corridor and build a more resilient transport network.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says transport resilience must be strengthened to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people and goods during emergencies, natural disasters, and major road disruptions.

Speaking at the contract signing for four major bridge replacement projects under the Critical Bridges Resilience Project, Tuisawau stressed that infrastructure planning must extend beyond roads and bridges to include alternative access routes.

He says Fiji’s transport network requires built-in backup options, particularly along heavily used corridors where a single closure can paralyze commuters and businesses.

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“When you are looking at infrastructure, you need a redundant backup. There needs to be an alternative route given the vulnerability of dependence on one route.”

Ro Filipe says route redundancy forms part of a wider review of Fiji’s long-term planning across the roads, water, and energy sectors.

The Minister acknowledged that a major hurdle facing the sector has been the lack of integrated planning frameworks to guide future development.

“One of the big challenges is putting together master plans and strategic plans for infrastructure to guide the way forward. That has been one of the weaknesses as we came into government, but now we are addressing those and we’re working closely with our development partners on the roads. Various plans tend to have been there before, so it’s very important to bring this on together.”

The Asian Development Bank has reaffirmed its support for the Government’s infrastructure agenda, with ADB representative Matthew Rees noting the project is designed to deliver key outcomes beyond bridge construction.

The initiative will see the replacement of four critical crossings—Sabeto, Viseisei, Medraukutu, and Lami bridges—to improve connectivity, safety, and climate resilience.