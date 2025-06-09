"We do this to feed our families" Winston Hill

While Saturday’s Zeg Boxing Promotion event could mark Winston Hill’s final appearance in the ring, the former Olympian has not ruled out a potential return to boxing.

Hill made the most of what may be his farewell fight, defeating Isikeli Senidoko in their Super Middleweight title bout at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Hill says he still has a family to provide for, and if an opportunity to secure another solid payday presents itself, he won’t hesitate to take it.

“The body is feeling good, the mind is strong, and the spirit is enriched. Sometimes if the paycheck makes sense, then there’s an opportunity. At the end of the day, we do this to feed our families. And we bled, sweat, and cried for the sake of your entertainment, and if the paycheck makes sense, Winston Hill may just make a return to the ring.”

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With drug abuse continuing to plague young people across the country, Hill is urging youths to stay away from illicit substances and channel their energy into positive pursuits.

Hill continues to build an impressive professional record, boasting seven wins against just one defeat, with six of those victories coming by knockout.