Residents fear as bushfires spread through Naulu

Residents of Naulu, Nakasi are living in fear after bushfires broke out in their area yesterday morning, with thick smoke engulfing homes and raising concerns about health and safety.

Naulu is the latest community to be affected, adding to ongoing bushfires reported across parts of the Western and Northern Divisions as prolonged dry conditions continue to fuel fire outbreaks.

Residents say air quality has deteriorated significantly as fires burn across multiple spots in the surrounding brush.

While it remains unclear when the fire started, residents say they only became aware of the danger when smoke began spreading throughout the area.

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One resident, Arishma Akansha, says the conditions have become increasingly difficult for families, particularly those with young children.

“Currently I stay in Naulu, Nakasi, with my in-laws and kids below five years. I’ve got two kids and basically these fires started around 10 am and since 1 pm it has become very toxic.”

Another resident, Eka Naulu, says strong winds are carrying the smoke into homes, making it difficult for people to breathe.

“Just this morning when we woke up, we saw that the smoke was coming all over the places and now like this place is very windy and smoke is spreading everywhere.”

Residents have also expressed frustration over what they describe as a lack of communication from authorities regarding the fire situation.

“Nothing has been done till now and no word from the authorities at all. We’ve just seen one fire truck and one ambulance; from that time on, nothing has been done.”

FBC News has reached out to relevant authorities for clarification.

At this stage, it remains unknown whether the fire was caused by the ongoing dry weather conditions or by human activity. Authorities have yet to provide an official update on the incident.