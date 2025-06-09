Army focused on discipline and teamwork in title defence

[File Photo]

Army netball manager Alfred Ledua says discipline and teamwork will be crucial as the defending champions prepare to defend their title at this year’s Sukuna Bowl.

Ledua says preparations have been progressing well over the past few weeks, with the team working hard to build combinations and select the right players for the challenge ahead.

With Police expected to come in strongly, Army knows retaining the title will not be an easy task.

“They will always come in strong every year. For me, they’re strong in everything they do. They will come and try and take the trophy down.”

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However, Ledua remains confident in his side’s ability to rise to the challenge, stressing that the team’s focus is on building discipline and strengthening its teamwork.

He says Army will need to work together and deliver as a unit if they are to keep the title.

Army will be aiming to maintain its dominance when netball action gets underway at the Sukuna Bowl next week.

Army will meet Police next Thursday at the FMF gymnasium in Suva.