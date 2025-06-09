Sigatoka Dunes at risk from dredging

Dredging and sand extraction near the Sigatoka Sand Dunes could accelerate coastal erosion, destabilise the protected landscape and threaten archaeological sites, wildlife and surrounding communities.

The National Trust of Fiji is warning that activities outside the park boundaries could still cause lasting damage to the protected area.

Speaking on behalf of the National Trust Council, Sigatoka Sand Dunes Park Ranger Salome Nadredre says the river, beach and dunes form an interconnected natural system. She says dredging the river or removing sand could disrupt the natural movement of sediment and worsen coastal erosion.

The Trust is also challenging a proposed reduction of the mining setback from 100 metres to 30 metres, stressing that its agreement to the change must not be assumed.

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“We ask for clear verified maps showing the park boundary, proposed extraction areas, roads, processing areas and other facilities. These should have been explained on the ground so that park staff and neighboring communities can understand exactly where the activities would occur. A setback alone does not establish that the park will be protected.”

Nadredre states these details should be explained on the ground so park staff and neighbouring communities understand exactly where the activities will take place.

A reduced setback alone does not guarantee the park’s protection, she warns.

The Trust is also calling on the Ministry of Environment to clarify how the proposed project would comply with the Fiji World Heritage Act 2024, given the dunes are on Fiji’s UNESCO Tentative List for possible future World Heritage nomination.

Further concerns include potential damage to archaeological sites, wildlife habitats and vegetation.

The Trust says the project could also affect fishing, kayaking, water quality, riverbank stability, tourism and the livelihoods of neighbouring communities.

It is seeking clear accountability over who would be responsible for addressing coastal erosion, pollution or damage to community resources if the project proceeds.