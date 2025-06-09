Tabuarua warns Naidu

[Supplied]

One of the much-anticipated fights in next weekend’s Island Boxing Promotion event in Ba is the clash between Ronald Naidu and Jone Tabuarua.

Qelekuro villager from Namena, Tailevu, Tabuarua believes this will be an interesting fight.

Tabuarua has laid down the challenge, telling Naidu to come prepared.

He says his message to Naidu is that he’s coming for the belt.

Article continues after advertisement

The pair will compete in the 63.5kg division over six three-minute rounds.

The fight card will be headlined by a clash between Ba boxers, Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva, for the Fiji Cruiserweight title.

The programme will also feature a bout between Semi Dauloloma and New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa, while Unaisi Natarova takes on New Zealand fighter Shyah Hale.

Several supporting contests and exhibition bouts are also scheduled as part of what organisers expect will be one of the biggest boxing promotions staged in the country this year.

The event will be live on pay-per-view on VITI+ to local fans for $79 and $159FJD to overseas viewers.