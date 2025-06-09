Jewish women showcase style beyond stereotypes

Source: Reuters

Orthodox Jewish women in Budapest held a “Kosher & Chic” Fashion Show on Sunday to challenge stereotypes and to ​show that dressing modestly and according to the rules ‌of their religion doesn’t mean “having to give up who you are.”

Since the 1989 fall of communism, Jewish community life has revived in the ​Hungarian capital with new schools and renovated synagogues, ​cultural festivals and concerts.

The models at the fashion show, ⁠held in a modern synagogue that also serves as a ​cultural centre, were not professionals but members of one of ​Budapest’s growing Orthodox communities.

The organiser of the event, Monika Ungar, said the fashion show challenged stereotypes around Orthodox Jewish women and showed that ​they can dress “really, really beautifully, even though according to the ​rules.”

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Orthodox Jewish modesty rules, known as “tzniut”, generally require women to cover their ‌collarbone, ⁠elbows and knees. Married women often cover their hair with scarves or wigs. Outsiders sometimes view these practices as restrictive, but participants say they reflect their personal values and religious ​commitment.