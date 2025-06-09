Pacific infrastructure must put people first

Pacific countries are being urged to make infrastructure safer and more resilient to climate change, with experts warning that development must put people and communities first.

This was a key focus of the Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility’s annual PRIF Week, which brought together government representatives, development partners, academics and private-sector leaders from across the region.

Discussions focused on building backup systems into infrastructure to protect lives and ensure communities continue to have access to essential services when the main systems fail, especially during climate events.

PRIF Team Leader Dr Robert Guild says infrastructure development must focus on the needs and safety of people.

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“The theme of this year’s PRIF Week was ‘People-Centred Infrastructure Development’ and that’s crucial to the work we support in Pacific countries because infrastructure should put people first.”

Participants also discussed environmental and social safeguards, including climate resilience, gender equality, disability inclusion and private-sector involvement.

The annual event also provided an opportunity to share information on regional infrastructure projects, funding priorities and future development plans.

PRIF Week is in its sixth year and involves 13 Pacific member countries, including Fiji.