MyCash upgrades WAF bill service

Digicel Fiji and the Water Authority of Fiji have enhanced their bill payment integration on the MyCash app, allowing customer payments to reflect within minutes.

Previously, payments made through MyCash could take until the next day to clear, often requiring customers to contact WAF to confirm status.

The new system eliminates this delay, providing nearly instant updates and confirmation.

Digicel Pacific Regional Chief Executive Steve Long says the upgrade uses digital innovation to make daily life easier.

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He states that this gives customers immediate peace of mind that their essential water bill payments have been processed without delay.