$175m contract awarded for bridge repairs

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Government has awarded $175 million in civil works contracts for four critical bridges under its Resilience Programme.

The projects were awarded to a joint venture between China Railway First Group and China Railway Number Five Engineering Group.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the investment improves transport resilience and safety against severe weather.

Package A, which includes Lami Bridge Replacement and Medraukutu Bridge Replacement, is valued at $90 million, while Package B, which covers Veisesei Bridge Replacement and Sabeto Bridge Replacement, is valued at $85 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe adds that the bridges are vital for national connectivity and economic activity:

“By upgrading and replacing these critical crossings in the Queens Road corridor, Government is strengthening the reliability of key transport routes that support our economic activities across our industries and businesses, specifically also tourism and agriculture.”

The investment also addresses transport vulnerability to tropical cyclones and other climate-related challenges.