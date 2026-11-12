Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist

Source: Reuters

A Chinese university with ​deep ties to the People’s Liberation Army bought Nvidia’s powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show, highlighting gaps in Washington’s efforts to curb China’s access to advanced ‌technology.

The findings come as Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and its CEO Jensen Huang face mounting scrutiny in Washington over his lobbying for looser restrictions on sales of AI chips to China, following reports alleging he was targeted by a Chinese spying operation.

Huang has argued that continued US sales to China would preserve American technological leadership and keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology. But some US lawmakers say access to Nvidia’s most powerful AI chips can speed China’s development of AI systems for weapons design, intelligence analysis and military modernisation.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have urged stronger controls on China’s access to advanced AI chips, such ​as chip-tracking requirements and greater congressional oversight of exports.

Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing with Huang on November 18 over his reported contacts with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.