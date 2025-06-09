[Photo: File]

Eleven unresolved cold cases remain under investigation by the Fiji Police Force’s dedicated Unit, as detectives continue efforts to bring answers to families who have waited years for justice.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru confirms that 15 cases were initially assigned to the team, with the unit now fully operational.

“It takes a while to investigate cold cases, as you may all understand. Out of the 15 cases that were given to the dedicated team…”

The unit was established under the direction of Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu as part of efforts to revisit unresolved cases and strengthen police investigations.

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This includes bringing in retired police officers with investigation experience to assist the dedicated team in reviewing the cases.