Death of two inmates under investigation

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An investigation is underway into the death of two inmates from Suva Remand Centre and Lautoka Corrections Centre.

The Fiji Corrections Service confirms both deaths occurred under different circumstances.

According to FCS, remandee George David Komainaua aged 29 sustained serious burns after another remandee allegedly poured hot water over him while they were preparing dinner at Suva Remand Centre.

The alleged incident took place on October 24th.

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Komainaua received immediate medical attention before being transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

He later developed sepsis which was confirmed as the cause of his death on 31 October .

The matter was referred to the Fiji Police Force and an internal Board of Inquiry has been established to investigate the incident.

The Fiji Police Force will provide further updates from an on going investigation on the case.

According to FCS, convict Inia Naqia aged 39 experienced a medical emergency while accommodated at the Lautoka Corrections Centre infirmary last Saturday.

Naqia had an existing medical condition affecting his brain and though he had previously received hospital treatment he subsequently refused to under go for MRI.

The Duty Nurse provided emergency medical assistance before he was transferred to Aspen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The official cause of death is yet to be confirmed as the family has refused autopsy.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva extends his sincere condolences to the families of both deceased inmates.

He says Fiji Corrections Service places great importance on the safety and welfare of all inmates under its care.

Both incidents are being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Full reports will be submitted to the relevant authorities once the investigations are completed.