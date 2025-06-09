Police netballers balancing duty and training ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Balancing demanding work schedules with intense training sessions during the busy festive season is proving to be another challenge for the Police netball team as they prepare for the 2026 Sukuna Bowl.

With the Fiji Police Force currently operating under its festive season operations, players are having to juggle their responsibilities as officers while maintaining their preparations for the tournament.

Police Netball coach Unaisi Kaveni says preparations are progressing well, with players committed to both their morning and afternoon training sessions despite the demands of their duties.

Kaveni says the team has little choice but to work around the operational requirements of the force.

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“After our morning training, we have to return to work. We are currently going through our operations period, so we have to balance both our training and work commitments.”

She admits the schedule can be demanding, but says it is something the players have become accustomed to over the years.

Kaveni says even during camp, players are expected to remain available for operational duties, sometimes having to attend to work commitments before returning to camp.

Despite the challenges, the Police netballers remain focused on their preparations as they look to put their best foot forward when competition gets underway at the Sukuna Bowl.

Police will meet the Army next Thursday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.