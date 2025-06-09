Employees enhance leadership skills

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Motibhai Group is strengthening its leadership team, with 23 employees completing a six-month development programme aimed at preparing them for greater responsibilities within the organisation.

The programme focused on building leadership skills, improving workplace performance and encouraging employees to take on new challenges.

Group Chair and CEO Kirit Prabhudas Patel says investing in people remains a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

Patel says the group remains committed to investing in its people and developing future leaders.

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“The future success of Motibhai Group will not be determined solely by the products we sell or the businesses we operate, but by the quality, capability and passion of our people. Simply put, our people are our greatest strength, our greatest asset and our greatest competitive advantage”

The graduates also presented capstone projects, showcasing practical ideas and improvements that could benefit the organisation.

Patel says the participants demonstrated strong leadership through their practical projects and presentations.

The six-month programme also reflects the group’s commitment to continuous learning and staff development.

Patel says the 23 graduates are potential future supervisors, managers and role models who will help shape the company’s future.