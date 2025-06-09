Fiji pushes for grants over loans

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Fiji is calling for reforms to global climate financing arrangements, urging developed nations and international institutions to provide grants rather than loans to countries bearing the brunt of climate change.

Speaking on the margins of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says vulnerable nations should not be forced into debt to recover from climate-related disasters and environmental damage.

“Countries should not have to borrow to recover from a crisis they did not cause.”

Dr Michael highlighted the challenges facing Pacific Island countries, where rising sea levels continue to threaten coastal communities, livelihoods and ancestral lands despite the region contributing only a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions.

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He also called for simpler, more accessible climate financing mechanisms that allow frontline communities to receive assistance more quickly when disasters strike.

Fiji is advocating for climate finance to reach those most affected by climate change while ensuring vulnerable nations are not further burdened by loan repayments. The call is expected to resonate across the Pacific, where many countries continue to face mounting climate risks while grappling with limited financial resources.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji will continue to push for climate justice and equitable access to funding throughout the negotiations at COP31.