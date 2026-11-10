Trump says FBI probing Nvidia CEO Huang as China controversy deepens

Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the FBI was looking into Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO ‌Jensen Huang’s affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Trump said he “was amazed” by allegations about Huang, among the president’s closest allies in Silicon Valley. Trump said he had spoken to the CEO, who told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy.

“I know the FBI is looking into it,” Trump said.

“I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he added.

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Nvidia shares closed down more than ​4% on Monday after the company’s board launched an internal investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The probe, announced on Sunday, has put a ​spotlight on 63-year-old Huang’s future given Nvidia’s status as the world’s most valuable chipmaker and the CEO’s role as the most prolific salesman of ⁠the AI boom. Huang told Nvidia’s employees, opens new tab that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the relationship.

The leather-jacketed Huang enjoys rock-star status worldwide, particularly in Asia, where he ​often mingles freely with fans, taking selfies and signing autographs for his devoted followers.