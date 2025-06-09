Government examines potential ban on pornography

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Policing and the government are at an early stage of examining a ban on access to pornography, driven by continuing offences against women and children.

This morning, Permanent Secretary Berenado Daveta chaired a meeting with the Office of the Solicitor General at the Ministry’s Headquarters.

Thorough consultation with agencies and the public will be held on the proposed ban.

Discussions at this morning’s meeting also covered the National ID Bill, proposed amendments to telecommunications legislation and operational agreements.

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The Ministry also updated the Office on the development of regulations under the Counter Narcotics Act 2026 and the Police Act 2026.

These will go through consultation with relevant agencies and the public before the Minister commences them and they are gazetted.

Daveta stressed that close collaboration with the SG’s Office will help these matters advance carefully and in the public interest.