FBC secures broadcast rights for Ba boxing event

[Source: File]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has secured exclusive Pay-Per-View broadcasting rights for the upcoming Island Boxing Promotion fight card scheduled for November 21 at AD Patel College in Ba.

The agreement will allow boxing fans in Fiji and overseas to watch the event live through FBC’s PPV platform, with viewers in Fiji paying $79 and overseas viewers paying $159 for access.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki says the partnership reflects the broadcaster’s commitment to promoting local sport and giving athletes greater exposure.

“At FBC, our commitment has always been to bring local sports into the spotlight and deliver high-stakes live action straight to the people of Fiji and overseas viewers.”

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The fight card will be headlined by a clash between Ba boxers Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva for the Fiji Cruiserweight title.

Also featured on the programme will be a bout between Semi Dauloloma and New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa, while Unaisi Natarova takes on New Zealand fighter Shyah Hale.

Several supporting contests and exhibition bouts are also scheduled as part of what organisers expect will be one of the biggest boxing promotions staged in the country this year.