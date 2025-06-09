Army Womens hungry to end Police's Volleyball dominance

Army women’s volleyball is determined to make its mark at next week’s Sukuna Bowl, with their sights firmly set on taking the title away from defending champions Police.

The Army side is hungry for a strong comeback and believes its long-standing experience in the sport will be key as it prepares for the highly anticipated showdown.

Army women’s volleyball representative Seruwaia Kovakova says preparations have entered their second week, with the players working hard to build their combinations and get the team ready for competition.

While the current training block is still in its early stages, Kovakova says the team has maintained a strong volleyball programme over the years, giving them a solid foundation to build on.

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She is confident the work being put in will translate into a competitive performance when they take the court.

However, Army knows the challenge ahead will not be easy, with Police entering the tournament as defending champions and determined to protect their crown.

Kovakova says the hunger within the Army camp is strong, as they look to turn their preparations into a title-winning performance.

And she has a clear message for their rivals: Army will be ready when the two sides meet next Thursday.